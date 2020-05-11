Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Earnings Miss

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 6,246,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,088,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Continental Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

