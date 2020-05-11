Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.