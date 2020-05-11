Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.33. 1,865,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,642. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit