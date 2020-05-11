CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 7.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.34, 553,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 442,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth about $11,859,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $8,592,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 396,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CryoPort by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 273,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $831.31 million, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

