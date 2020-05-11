CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 7.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.34, 553,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 442,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth about $11,859,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $8,592,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 396,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CryoPort by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 273,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $831.31 million, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

