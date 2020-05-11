CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.