CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Cut by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,369 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 5.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $103,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,906,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

