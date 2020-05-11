CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $79.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

