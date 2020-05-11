CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $955,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

