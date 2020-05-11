D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 8,204 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $617,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 132.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 42.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 255,855 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. 10,857,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

