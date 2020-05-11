D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 375,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

