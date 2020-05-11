D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.35. 2,617,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

