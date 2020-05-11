D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $14.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,403.26. 1,410,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,208.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.32. The company has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock valued at $103,802,735. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

