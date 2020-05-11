DA Davidson Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $110.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AYX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.27.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,568.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $4,370,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,458 shares of company stock worth $66,493,094. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 371.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

