Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Danone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of DANOY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 297,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,265. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

