Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.46 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,158,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,640. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.27. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.85.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $492,171.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,774.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,374 shares of company stock worth $67,845,720.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

