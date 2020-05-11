Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.47 million.Datadog also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.01 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.85.

DDOG stock traded up $3.96 on Monday, hitting $55.69. 10,158,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,640. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $492,171.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,774.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,374 shares of company stock valued at $67,845,720.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

