Deutsche Bank Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $1,625.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,740.57.

BKNG traded down $19.83 on Friday, reaching $1,411.00. 564,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,660. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,355.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,774.85. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

