Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DLGNF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$36.00 during trading on Thursday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.67. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $380.58 million during the quarter.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

