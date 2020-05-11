Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Up 16.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.35, 850,728 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 683,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 25,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $588,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $89,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,022. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 625,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $21,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.