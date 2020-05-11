Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. Donnelley Financial Solutions also reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Also, Director Richard L. Crandall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,128. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 274,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $265.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.12. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

