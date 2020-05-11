Duke Realty Corp (DRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Duke Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 174.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

