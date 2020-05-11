Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

