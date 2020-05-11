ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. ValuEngine lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,009. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

