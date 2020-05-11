Engie’s (ENGIY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENGIY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Engie from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 316,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,311. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

