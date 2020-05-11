Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of -1,087.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,160.0%.

XOM opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

