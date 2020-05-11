Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. 7,095,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,960,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

