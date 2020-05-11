Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 2.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,489,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,749. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

