Fagan Associates Inc. Has $225,000 Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,870,000 after acquiring an additional 950,202 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 743.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 962,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after acquiring an additional 848,580 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 439.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 732,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 596,340 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.26. 2,567,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

