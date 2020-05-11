Fagan Associates Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,189. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.15.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.