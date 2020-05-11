Fagan Associates Inc. Has $338,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.02. 3,660,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

