Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $58.67. 10,179,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03.

Several research firms recently commented on UTX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

