Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,237,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 131,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. 21,758,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,798,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

