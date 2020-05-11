Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $22.58. 68,679,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

