First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stake Reduced by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 494,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,160. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

