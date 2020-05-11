First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3,222.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 370,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 359,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after purchasing an additional 344,440 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,667,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,045,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,167. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

