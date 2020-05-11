Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

