Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.85. Front Yard Residential shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 3,660,100 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 558,093 shares of company stock worth $5,207,255. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 27.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $35,134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

