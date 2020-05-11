Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.85. Front Yard Residential shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 3,660,100 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 558,093 shares of company stock worth $5,207,255. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 27.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $35,134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

