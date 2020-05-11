General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $23.93. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. General Motors shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 16,740,204 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

