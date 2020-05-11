Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 935 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.94 on Monday, hitting $87.90. 19,212,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,863,606. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.