Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 285 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 461,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $1,148,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 177,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 464,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 33,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,291,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,956,943. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.