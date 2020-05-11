Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 441 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,867,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

