Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 483,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

MRK traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.91. 10,134,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,898,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

