Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $229,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.74. 68,541,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,068,944. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.