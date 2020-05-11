Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

GILD traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,314,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.