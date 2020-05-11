Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 40,491 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 2.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,104 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,977. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

