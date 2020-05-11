Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,407,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 210,805 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.89. 12,319,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,281,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.