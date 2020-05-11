Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

Several research firms have commented on GLBZ. ValuEngine lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

