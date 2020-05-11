Golden Star Resources’ (GSS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.88.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,389. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,856 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

