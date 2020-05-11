Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASR. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded down $4.52 on Monday, hitting $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 85,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,003. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

