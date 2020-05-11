Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

HON stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

